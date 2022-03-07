ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ATK Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC on Monday in a battle for the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). This last league match will take place at the PJN Stadium.

Jamshedpur FC will need just a win or a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan to get their hands around the League Shield. ATK Mohun Bagan have to beat Jamshedpur by two or more goals to win the season’s first piece of silverware.

Jamshedpur have 40 points from 19 games while ATK Mohun Bagan, a team that is third in the points table, have 37.

Jamshedpur have won six consecutive games and if they win this game against ATK Mohun Bagan, they will become the first team to win seven straight games.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

ATKMB vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 110 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC.

ATKMB vs JFC Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs JFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Monday, March 7 at the PJN Stadium on Monday. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Chima

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Len Doungel, Pronay Halder

Strikers: Daniel Chima, Roy Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Len Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Ritwik Das; Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

