ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season kicks off in Goa with a big-ticket clash between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC), on Friday, November 19. The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda and starts at 07:30 PM IST.

Similar to previous season, the entire new season will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears of a third wave.

ATKMB finished runners-up to both the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL title last season while the Blasters had a forgetful last season as they finished second from bottom. It will be interesting to see how they embark on a new journey under their new coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters:

ATKMB vs KBFC Telecast

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be televised on Star Sports network’s - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels in India.

ATKMB vs KBFC Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs KBFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be played on Friday, November 19, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Prabir Das, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar, Tiri

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad

Strikers: Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Alvaro Vazquez

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

