ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 ATKMB vs KBFC match, February 18, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, 7:30 pm IST

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ISL Game: ATK Mohun Bagan will need three points from their remaining two games to book a spot in the Indian Super League playoffs. The Kolkata giants wouldc aim for two back-to-back wins in order to secure a top-four finish. In their next assignment, ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against an upbeat Kerala Blasters FC side. The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In their first-leg meeting, ATK Mohun Bagan had claimed a sensational 2-5 away win. Juan Ferrando’s men will now head into the fixture after failing to register a win in their last three matches.

In their last game, ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Hyderabad FC. The Green and Maroon brigade are currently placed in fifth position on the points table.

Kerala Blasters have already qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive time.

Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC; here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match.

ATKMB vs KBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATKMB vs KBFC Match Details

The ATKMB vs KBFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, February 18, at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitri Petratos

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Asish Rai, Ruivah Hormipam, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar

Midfielders: Sahal Samad, Rahul KP, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Dimitri Petratos, Dimitrios Diamantakos

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Read all the Latest Sports News here