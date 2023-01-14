ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC: It has till now proved to be an incredible Indian Super League season for Mumbai City FC. The Islanders have not suffered a defeat yet after playing 13 matches. Mumbai City FC, after clinching 33 points, currently occupy the top spot in the Indian Super League standings. Des Buckingham’s men will now be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to 14 matches as they are set to take on Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan today in the Indian Super League. The fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Mumbai City FC will head into the fixture after thrashing Kerala Blasters FC 4-0, in their last match.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are placed in fourth position on the Indian Super League points table. Juan Ferrando’s men clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over FC Goa in their last match.

Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC; here is everything you need to know:

ATKMB vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City ISL match.

ATKMB vs MCFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ATKMB vs MCFC Match Details

The ATKMB vs MCFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, January 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Suggested Playing XI for ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz

