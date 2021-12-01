ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC: Another absorbing encounter is on the cards as ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) lock horns with Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match no. 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Wednesday, December 1. The high-octane fixture will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game kicks off at 07:30 PM IST.

The Mariners started the ongoing ISL season with two consecutive wins, and they find themselves at the top of the points table. They steamrolled Kerala Blasters 4-2 in the season opener, then routed traditional rival SC East Bengal 3-0 in the second. Meanwhile, the defending champions Mumbai City FC kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 win over FC Goa, but suffered a lopsided 1-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their last outing.

Although, the reigning champions may have a 8-5 win-loss record, the form is heavily in favour of Mohun Bagan who will be eyeing a revenge.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC:

ATKMB vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 14 between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC.

ATKMB vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs MCFC Match Details

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be played on Wednesday, December 1, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Igor Angulo, Liston Colaco

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

