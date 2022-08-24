ATKMB vs MCFC Live Streaming: When and Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Durand Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will lock horns in a thrilling encounter at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan were stunned by the unfancied Rajasthan United in the opening encounter of the Durand Cup. Juan Ferrando and his boys will be keen to salvage their campaign by winning this important match against Mumbai City.

In their previous chance, ATKMB missed at least five clear chances in the final 20 minutes. The team management will hope that they make amends in the next match. Forward Ashique Kuruniyan was impressive in the previous match and will look to find the back of the net in the match against Mumbai as well.

Mumbai City have made a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign by triumphing against Indian Navy 4-1. Mumbai will hope that they maintain their winning ways against the much-hyped ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City be played?

The Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be played on August 24.

Where will the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City be played?

The Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City begin?

The Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will begin at 6:00 pm IST, on August 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City?

The Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be telecast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City?

The Durand Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith; Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Sumit Rathi; Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko; Kiyan Nassiri, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan

Mumbai City Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz; Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mandar Rao Desai; Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Vikram Pratap Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz

