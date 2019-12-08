Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ATK's Roy Krishna Awarded ISL 'Hero of the Month' for November

Roy Krishna was awarded the ISL Hero of the Month with the Fijian scoring 3 goals in as many games and also recorded an assist as ATK remained unbeaten throughout the month of November.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 8, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
ATK's Roy Krishna Awarded ISL 'Hero of the Month' for November
Roy Krishna (Photo Credit: ISL)

Guwahati: The Fijian professional footballer Roy Krishna was awarded the ISL Hero of the Month for November after some scintillating performances for ATK. The striker saw off stiff competition from the likes of Jamshedpur FC's Sergio Castel, Odisha FC's Aridane Santana, FC Goa's Mourtada Fall and Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The 32-year-old, who has his roots in India, scored three goals in as many games and also recorded an assist as ATK remained unbeaten throughout the month of November. Krishna became the second successive ATK player to win the Hero of the Month award this season after strike-partner David Williams bagged the same title in October.

Krishna started off the month in emphatic fashion with a brace and an assist against Jamshedpur FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, also the home ground to ATK, before featuring in a tough away draw with Odisha FC. He capped off November with another goal in front of his home crowd that turned out to be vital for ATK. Krishna equalised almost with the last touch of the game with ATK trailing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC, making it 2-2.

The former A-League top scorer with Wellington Phoenix emerged as the fan favourite in the poll concluded by the League. Krishna received the Hero of the Month award trophy in ATK's 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Saturday where he bagged a brace.

