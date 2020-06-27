ATL vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Alaves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Alaves on Sunday, June 28, in their La Liga 2019-20 fixture. The team from Madrid has had a subpar 2019-2020 season by their high standards but have a chance to strengthen their hold over the third place in the league standings. Atletico Madrid has won its last three matches and can create a four point gap from fourth placed Sevilla if they defeat Alaves.

Alaves are currently in the 15th spot in the La Liga 2019-20 after managing to amass only 35 points this season. But Alaves is not an easy team to play against, they are known for their physical game and closing spaces for the opposition.

The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Alaves fixture will commence from 1:30am at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid. Atletico Madrid won their previous match 1-0 against Levante to take their total number wins in 2019-20 in La Liga 2019-20 to 14.

Alaves on the other hand lost its previous match against Osasuna. Alaves could not score and Osasuna managed to win the tie with a solitary goal.

ATL vs ALA Dream11 Team

Captain: Saul Niguez

Vice Captain: Diego Costa

Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco

Defenders: Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Victor Laguardia

Midfielders: Saul Niguez, Koke, Victor Camarasa

Strikers: Lucas Perez, Joao Felix, Diego Costa

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid Probable XI vs Alaves: Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Kieran Trippier; Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Angel Correra; Diego Costa, Joao Felix

La Liga 2019-20 Alaves Probable XI vs Atletico Madrid: Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Rodrigo Ely, Victor Laguardia, Ruben Duarte; Aleix Vidal, Victor Camarasa, Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu