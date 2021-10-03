ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona: Atletico Madrid will welcome Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night as La Liga returns with another round of important fixtures. The Catalan giants will head into this game on the back of a humiliating 0-3 loss at the hands of Benfica in their UEFA Champions League match.

The defeat in Portugal has further increased the pressure on Barca boss Ronald Koeman and he would be considered a very lucky man if he can save himself from getting sacked in the next few days.

On the other hand, reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are coming into this game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Serie A side AC Milan in the Champions League The last time Barca and Atletico met in May this year, the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

ATL vs BAR Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be telecasted on MTV.

ATL vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

ATL vs BAR Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, October 3, at 12:30 am (IST) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain. The game between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will start at 12:30 am (IST).

ATL vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Antoine Griezmann

Vice-Captain: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Marcos Llorente, Koke

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Luuk de Jong

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong

