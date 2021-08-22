ATL vs ELC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga between Atletico Madrid vs Elche: Atletico Madrid are all set to lock horns with Elche on Sunday, August 22, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano at 11:00 pm IST. Both the teams will be playing their second match of the La Liga on Sunday. Atletico Madrid will start the match on Sunday as favourites. The team has been in fine form for two years. Madrid got off to a tremendous start in the league as they won their first match against Celta Vigo by 2-1. The club is sitting at the sixth position on the points table with three points under their belt.

Elche, on the other hand, are sitting in 14th place with just one point under their belt. Their first match of the La Liga against Athletic Bilbao ended with a 0-0 stalemate.

ATL vs ELC Telecast

The match will be televised on MTV.

ATL vs ELC Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on Voot Select.

ATL vs ELC Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 22 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The game will start at 11:00 pm IST.

ATL vs ELC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcos Llorente

Vice-Captain: Jose Gimenez

Goalkeeper: K Casilla

Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, K Trippier, A Barragan

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Piatti, F Torre

Strikers: Luis Suarez, Guido Carrillo

ATL vs ELC Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: Cedric Teguia, Thomas Lemar, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez, Ivan Saponjic, Angel Correa, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Joao Felix

Elche: Fidel, Lucas Boye, Dario Benedetto, Josan, Guido Carrillo, Pablo Piatti, Jose Morente, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Cesar Moreno, Pere Milla

