ATL vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca - Playing XI, Football

Atletico Madrid are all set to welcome Mallorca to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their La Liga 2019-20 clash on Saturday, July 4. Atletico Madrid, who are sitting in the third slot with 59 points from 33 matches, will look to cement their position in the top three when they step onto the turf. In their previous outing, Atletico held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Mallorca are struggling in the relegation zone with merely 29 points from 33 outings. The side managed to keep a clean sheet against Celta Vigo with a 5-1 win.

The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca is scheduled to begin at 01.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca: ATL vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Atletico will be playing tonight’s match without defender Sime Vrsaljko who is currently injured. Kieran Trippier, Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix might feature in contention, along with Stefan Savic and Koke. However, Thomas Partey and Diego Costa are most likely to miss the field today. likely to be among those to drop out.

For Mallorca, Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris won’t travel with the side.

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Captain: Rodriguez

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Vice-Captain: Felix

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Goalkeeper: Oblak

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Defender: Gimenez, Trippier, Savic, Raillo

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Midfielder: Rodriguez, Sevilla, Koke

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Striker: Hernandez, Morata, Felix

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Mallorca: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Koke, Saul, Herrera, Correa, Felix, Morata

La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs MLC, Mallorca possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Reina, Pozo, Sedlar, Raillo, Gamez, Rodriguez, Sevilla, Mohammed, Kubo, Hernandez, Lago