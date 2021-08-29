ATL vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga between Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Atletico Madrid are all set to lock horns with Villarreal on Monday, August 30 at the Wanda Metropolitano at 01:30 am IST. Both the teams will be playing their third match of the La Liga on Monday.

Atletico Madrid will start the match on Monday as favourites. The team had a rollicking start to their campaign in the league as they scripted a victory in their first match against Celta Vigo by 2-1. The same was followed by Atletico Madrid winning their second game against Fran Escriba’s Elche by 1-0. With six points to their credit, Atletico Madrid are fifth in the points table.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are yet to secure their first victory in the La Liga. The team was up against Granada in their first match which ended in a draw. Villarreal’s second match in the competition against Vicente Moreno’s Espanyol also resulted in a 0-0 draw. With two points under their belt, Villarreal are 12th in the points table.

ATL vs VIL Telecast

The match will be televised on MTV.

ATL vs VIL Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on Voot Select

ATL vs VIL Match Details

The match between Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal will be played on Monday, August 30 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The game will start at 01:30 am IST.

ATL vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Capuoe

Vice-Captain: Correa

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Trippier, Gimenez, Pedraza, Foyth

Midfielders: Paul, Koke, Trigueros, Capuoe

Strikers: Correa, Moreno

ATL vs VIL Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez

Villarreal: Aissa Mandi, Alfonso Pedraza, Moi Gomez, Manu Trigueros, Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Etienne Capoue, Arnaut Danjuma

