ATL vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid will welcome Real Valladolid to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game on June 21, Sunday. Atletico Madrid, who registered a win over Osasuna in their last game, will be eyeing to continue their winning run in today’s game. They are 4th with 49 points from 29 outings, which includes 12 wins, 13 draws and four defeats. Real Valladolid, on the other side, held Celta Vigo to a goalless draw. With 33 points from 29 outings, Valladolid are 13 on the league standings. A win in today’s encounter will see them move to the 11th slot.

The La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: ATL vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Atletico will again miss the company of Sime Vrsaljko and Felipe for the weekend fixture. Apart from these two there are no fresh injuries on the side. Meanwhile, Valladolid striker Sandro Ramirez is sidelined due to muscular injury. He is expected to be out of contention till July.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Captain: Koke

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Vice-Captain: Unal

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Goalkeeper: Masip

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Defender: Lodi, Savic, Gimenez, Moyano

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Midfielder: Koke, Plano, Saul

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2019-20 ATL vs VLD Dream11 Striker: Unal, Guardiola, Morata

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Valladolid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Morata, Felix

La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Masip; Moyano, Fernandez, Salisu, Martinez; Plano, Alcaraz, Michel, Suarez; Unal, Guardiola