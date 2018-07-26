English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Atletico Madrid Edge Ozil-less Arsenal on Penalties
New-look Arsenal left out controversy-hit Mesut Ozil but still impressed before they were edged 3-1 on penalties by Europa League champions Atletico Madrid in a friendly on Thursday.
(Image: Atleti/Twitter)
Loading...
New-look Arsenal left out controversy-hit Mesut Ozil but still impressed before they were edged 3-1 on penalties by Europa League champions Atletico Madrid in a friendly on Thursday.
Ozil, who caused a furore when he quit German national duty claiming racism, was rested after his World Cup exertions as 17-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe took centre-stage in Singapore.
After Luciano Vietto's opener for Atletico against the run of play, teenager Smith Rowe hit a dazzling equaliser -- his first senior goal -- in front of new boss Unai Emery as it finished 1-1 after normal time.
Under International Champions Cup rules, the game went straight to penalties where substitute Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan starred, saving three before coolly slotting the winner himself.
Both sides started with unfamiliar line-ups but Arsenal were the dominant force in the first half before they were hit with a sucker-punch four minutes from the break.
In a rare Atletico foray forward, Angel Correa crossed from the byline to his fellow Argentine Vietto, whose header looped past new Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
The German, starting ahead of Petr Cech in goal, otherwise had little to do as Arsenal, employing Emery's trademark high press, kept Atletico in their own half.
French forward Alexandre Lacazette was denied from close range on three occasions, including a full-length save by Atletico's Jan Oblak after good work from Smith Rowe.
But Arsenal struck two minutes into the second half when Smith Rowe curled the equaliser into the top corner from the edge of the box, before being mobbed by his team-mates.
Mass substitutions in the last half-hour made for a disjointed finale before the penalty shoot-out.
Arsenal, rebuilding under Emery after Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign, are hoping for silverware this season and a return to the Champions League, while Atletico finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona.
Also Watch
Ozil, who caused a furore when he quit German national duty claiming racism, was rested after his World Cup exertions as 17-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe took centre-stage in Singapore.
After Luciano Vietto's opener for Atletico against the run of play, teenager Smith Rowe hit a dazzling equaliser -- his first senior goal -- in front of new boss Unai Emery as it finished 1-1 after normal time.
Under International Champions Cup rules, the game went straight to penalties where substitute Atletico goalkeeper Antonio Adan starred, saving three before coolly slotting the winner himself.
Both sides started with unfamiliar line-ups but Arsenal were the dominant force in the first half before they were hit with a sucker-punch four minutes from the break.
In a rare Atletico foray forward, Angel Correa crossed from the byline to his fellow Argentine Vietto, whose header looped past new Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
The German, starting ahead of Petr Cech in goal, otherwise had little to do as Arsenal, employing Emery's trademark high press, kept Atletico in their own half.
French forward Alexandre Lacazette was denied from close range on three occasions, including a full-length save by Atletico's Jan Oblak after good work from Smith Rowe.
But Arsenal struck two minutes into the second half when Smith Rowe curled the equaliser into the top corner from the edge of the box, before being mobbed by his team-mates.
Mass substitutions in the last half-hour made for a disjointed finale before the penalty shoot-out.
Arsenal, rebuilding under Emery after Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign, are hoping for silverware this season and a return to the Champions League, while Atletico finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fan Asks Ileana D'Cruz How She Deals With Her 'Awkward Body'; Her Response is Just Perfect
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- Sir Alex Ferguson Thanks Medics for Life-saving Surgery
- Argentina Need Lionel Messi to Play for Financial Reasons, Says AFA President
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...