1-min read

Atletico Madrid Face Punishment After Fans' Threatening Chants for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid fans were heard chanting 'Die Griezmann' during their La Liga match against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Associated Press

Updated:December 5, 2019, 12:43 AM IST
Atletico Madrid Face Punishment After Fans' Threatening Chants for Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann returned to Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since joining FC Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Atletico Madrid are facing punishment after their fans made threatening chants against former player Antoine Griezmann during last weekend's La Liga match against Barcelona.

The Spanish league said Wednesday it denounced the club after some fans chanted Die Griezmann early in the match won by Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Spanish football federation's anti-violence committee will analyse the case. The club is mostly likely to be fined if found guilty.

The league said about 2,000 fans from Atletico's ultras section made the chants for about 20 seconds in the seventh minute of the match. The chants were repeated in the second half.

Griezmann left Atletico for Barcelona at the end of last season in a transfer worth more than 120 million euros ($132 million).

The France forward was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball at the Metropolitano on Sunday. It was his first match at Atletico's stadium since leaving the club.

Barcelona won 1-0 with an 86th-minute goal by Lionel Messi.

