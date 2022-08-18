Atletico Madrid Reject Manchester United's Offer to Sign Joao Felix: Report

It has been a poor start to the new season for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s boys have played two matches in the Premier League but failed to clinch a single point. And now it appears that the club has also suffered a big blow in the transfer window. Manchester United’s ambitions of signing striker Joao Felix faced a big jolt after La Liga club Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the offers. The Spanish club also took a sly dig at Manchester United and confirmed their stand on this matter.

The official Twitter handle of Atletico Madrid posted a photo of Felix, on Thursday, and wrote ‘Priceless’ in the caption.

A report published by Marca claimed that Atletico Madrid rejected the €135 million bid for Felix from Manchester United in late July. The report further stated that Atletico Madrid told the Red Devils to forget about Felix’s transfer negotiations. Moreover, Atletico Madrid referred them to the €350 million buy-out clause in Felix’s contract.

Manchester United reportedly tabled their offer for Felix on July 31, just a day after the two teams faced each other. Felix had even scored the winning goal in that match.

Felix had joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica ahead of the 2019-20 season. Atletico Madrid had to shell out €127 million to rope in Felix and with this he also became the most expensive footballer in the club history.

The Portuguese striker has so far scored 30 goals for the Rojiblancos after playing 112 matches. Felix started the current season on a convincing note after registering three assists in the opening La Liga game against Getafe. Atletico Madrid won the match by a a comfortable margin of 3-0.

Last season, Felix had scored eight goals and scripted four assists for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. And the 22-year-old Portuguese is now assuming leadership duty at the club.

Apart from Felix, Atletico Madrid have also expressed their desire to retain strikers Matheus Cunha and Alvaro Morata. Brazilian striker Cunha’s release clause is reportedly more than €100 million. Morata, on the other hand, is now being valued at €70 million in the transfer market.

Both the players have been on the radar of Manchester United but Atletico Madrid have been adamant to retain their attacking duo.

