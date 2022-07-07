Atletico Madrid Sign Belgian Axel Witsel

Veteran Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who has been capped 124 times by Belgium, has signed until June 30, 2023, after four years in the Bundesliga.

Witsel “is a new Atletico Madrid player after the agreement reached between our club and the Belgian footballer, who signs for one season”, the club said.

“Our new midfielder will bring a lot of experience, having played more than 600 official matches.”

The announcement confirms a move that was mooted by club president Enrique Cerezo on June 27.

Witsel joins Atletico to cover the departure of the Mexican Hector Herrera and will team up with fellow Belgian international Yannick Carrasco.

After beginning his career at Standard Liege in 2006, Witsel went on to play for Benfica, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Chinese club Tianjin Tianhai before joining Dortmund in 2018.

Last season he played 40 matches and scored two goals.

He has also participated with Belgium in two World Cups (2014 and 2018) and in two European Championships (2016 and 2020).

