Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Atletico Madrid Stiker Diego Costa May Need Surgery on Injured Neck

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has a herniated cervical disc and his treatment options will be evaluated in the next few days.

Associated Press

Updated:November 14, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Atletico Madrid Stiker Diego Costa May Need Surgery on Injured Neck
Diego Costa can be out for three months if he undergoes surgery. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Striker Diego Costa has a neck injury that could require surgery and sideline him for about three months.

Atlético Madrid says X-rays on Thursday show Costa has a herniated cervical disc. The club says he will be evaluated by neurosurgery specialists in the next few days to decide which treatment options will be chosen.

If surgery is needed, Costa could be out for about three months.

The Brazil-born striker had been feeling discomfort in the neck and upper back area in recent days.

He played on Sunday for about 10 minutes off the bench in the team's 3-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league.

Costa has two goals in 15 appearances this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram