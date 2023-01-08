Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid will cross swords with Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Monday. Barca are currently placed top of the La Liga table with 38 points from 15 games so far. The Catalonians have lost only one game in Spain’s top-tier league this campaign. That being said, Real Madrid are breathing down their neck with the same number of points after 15 games. Xavi’s men are placed above them due to a superior goal difference, hence the league leaders cannot afford any slip-ups.

Barcelona had to be content with a 1-1 draw against Espanyol in their last fixture. This result would have felt like points being dropped considering their recent form. Their opponents Atletico Madrid are having a mixed season so far with 27 points from 15 games in La Liga 2022-23 till now. Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in the La Liga table and 11 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

With both the heavyweights clashing against each other, it will be an interesting fixture considering how tight things are at the top of the table. Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba and Atletico Madrid without Mario Hermoso who are serving suspensions after getting red cards in their previous matches respectively.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played on January 9, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona predicted starting lineup

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: J Oblak; S Savic, A Witsel, J Gimenez, M Llorente,G Kondogbia, P Barrios, J Felix, Y Carrasco, A Griezmann, A Morata

Barcelona Probable Starting XI: A Ter Stegen; J Kounde, R Araujo, A Christensen, A Balde, Pedri, S Busquets, F de Jong, O Dembele, F Torres, A Fati

