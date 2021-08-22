Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in Atletico Madrid, Team News

Atletico Madrid are all set to square off against Elche in the upcoming match of the 2021-22 edition of the La Liga. The much-fancied match will be played on August 22, Sunday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The contest on Sunday will see Atletico Madrid starting the match as the favourites. Madrid had a blistering start to their campaign in the competition as they won their first match against Celta Vigo by 2-1.

On the other hand, Elche’s first game of the La Liga against Athletic Bilbao ended in a draw. They are currently 14th in the points table with one point under their belt.

La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Elche match will kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Elche: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Joao Felix in the match against Elche as he is injured. In addition, Mario Hermoso was given a red card in the match against Celta Vigo and will be thus unavailable for selection.

Coming to Elche, they have no injury concerns and all the players are likely to be available for selection.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Cedric Teguia, Thomas Lemar, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez, Ivan Saponjic, Angel Correa, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Jan Oblak

Elche possible starting line-up: Fidel, Lucas Boye, Dario Benedetto, Josan, Guido Carrillo, Pablo Piatti, Jose Morente, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Cesar Moreno, Pere Milla

What time will Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga match kick-off?

The La Liga fixture between both sides will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Sunday, August 22, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show Atletico Madrid vs Elche match?

Fans can watch live telecasts on MTV.

How can I live stream Atletico Madrid vs Elche La Liga fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select.

