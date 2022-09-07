Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Atletico Madrid and FC Porto will once again face each other in the Champions League group stage this season. The two teams were placed in the same group last season as well. Porto will be determined to forget their last season’s group stage defeat and kick off their Champions League campaign on a promising note.

The Portuguese football club, in their opening Champions League campaign, will take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

FC Porto and Atletico Madrid have been placed in Group B along with Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid have not been in good form this season. With just seven points from four matches, Atletico Madrid currently find themselves in the seventh spot in the La Liga standings.

FC Porto, on the other hand, have just lost one match after playing five games in the domestic league.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto begin?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto Possible Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Reinildo, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Yannick Carrasco, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix

FC Porto Predicted Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, David Carmo, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Mateus Uribe, Stephen Eustaquio, Otavio, Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

