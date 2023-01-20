Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Live?

Atletico Madrid will cross swords against Real Valladolid in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s men managed to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory against Levante in their last outing, hence qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Atletico have had a topsy-turvy season so far, placed fourth in the La Liga table with 28 points in 17 matches. The Colchoneros are 13 points behind League leaders Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid also had a dismal campaign in the UEFA Champions League, leading to a shock group-stage exit. Simeone would be hoping that his team could conjure a win to boost the morale of his men this Saturday.

Valladolid have also been struggling this season with four straight defeats heading into the game on Saturday. They have bagged 17 points from 17 games in La Liga so far, sitting in the 17th spot barely above the relegation zone. Their last game resulted in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano. Juan Jose Rojo Martin’s men are in desperate need of three points at the moment.

That being said, Atletico Madrid should be the clear favourites heading into this game

Ahead of the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be played on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

At what time will the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid begin?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on January 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid will be streamed live on Voot Select.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid predicted starting lineup

Atletico Madrid probable Starting XI: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savić, Mario Hermoso, Reinildo Mandava, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Pablo Barrios, Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata

Real Valladolid Probable Starting XI: Jordi Masip, Iván Fresneda, Joaquín Fernández, Javi Sánchez, Lucas Rosa, Iván Sánchez, Monchu, Kike Pérez, Gonzalo Plata, Kenedy, Sergi Guardiola

