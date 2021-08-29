Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in Atletico Madrid, Team News

In the upcoming game of La Liga, Atletico Madrid will go head-to-head against Villarreal. The much-anticipated match will be played on August 30, Monday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Coming into the contest on Monday, Atletico Madrid will be hoping to continue their winning streak. The team won their first match against Celta Vigo by 2-1 followed by a victory over Elche by 1-0. After winning both their league games, Atletico Madrid are fifth in the standings with six points under their belt.

Villarreal, on the other hand, find themselves at 12th place in the La Liga standings. They kickstarted their campaign with a draw with Granada and followed it up with another draw against Vicente Moreno’s Espanyol. The team will be hoping to put up a good show on Monday and secure their first win in the league. The La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match will kick off at 01:30 am IST.

La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Portugal international Joao Felix. Also, there is a doubt over the availability of Brazilian Felipe, Mexican Hector Herrera, and Colombian Santiago Arias in the match against Villarreal on Monday.

Coming to Villarreal, they will be without Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and experienced midfielder Dani Parejo. In addition, Pau Torres is also doubtful about the Monday match.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul

Villarreal possible starting line-up: Aissa Mandi, Alfonso Pedraza, Moi Gomez, Manu Trigueros, Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Etienne Capoue

What time will Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga match kick-off?

The La Liga fixture between both sides will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Monday, August 30, at the Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match?

Fans can watch live telecast on MTV.

How can I live stream Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV.

