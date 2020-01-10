Take the pledge to vote

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa Falls into the Swimming Pool in the Most Hilarious Way Possible

Diego Costa was seen falling into the swimming pool while trying to paddle his way around it.

News18 Sports

January 10, 2020
After a series of matches and hectic schedules, all that a sportsperson needs is some time to chill and have fun. Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa though took a fall while being on recovery as he paddled his way to the depth of a swimming pool.

The video was shared by the former Chelsea's forward in his Instagram stories, which has now disappeared.

Fans were quick to share the video as Costa's fall went viral.

In the video, Costa can be seen go-karting near a swimming pool. However, he loses his balance at the edge of the pool and falls into the pool. When he tries to come out, the go-kart vehicle again slips in pool, taking him along. He then jumps out of the pool and runs towards the lawn.

Costa often keeps sharing his snapshots with brother Jair. Costa is currently resting after he had to undergo a surgery in November last year.

His teammates on Thursday rallied with two late goals to beat Barcelona 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Thursday, setting up a meeting against city rival Real Madrid in Sunday's final at the revamped Spanish Super Cup.

