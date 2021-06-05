Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco Crashes Eden Hazard's Interview to Troll Him About La Liga Triumph

After enduring an exciting season, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid won their second Spanish crown in a decade. Madrid managed to pip rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title last month, to end their trophy-less campaign for the first time in 2008. Not only the Spanish capital’s two top clubs had a contrasting season, two wingers from each side also shared such a fortune as well.

Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco played his part that helped them win the league crown, while Real’s Eden Hazard had a rough season in their narrowly missing title run. Tthe Belgian compatriots may be rivals in La Liga, however, their camaraderie once again came to the fore when Carrasco arrived storming into the shot to gloat in his teammate, who was busy filming an interview.

Carrasco decided to crash one of the Real Madrid star’s interviews to remind him gloating about Atletico’s LaLiga triumph. As the former Chelsea player was answering questions from the media, his Belgian teammate Carrasco bombed into the frame and sang in Hazard’s face, “Campeones! Campeones!" (champions). While, Hazard didn’t really know how to react, he just sat there with a big grin on his face before saying, “very good, very good. Congratulations, friend, incredible."

Watch it here:

Hazard had a forgetful season, both in form and fitness, as he managed just three goals in a second disappointing campaign since his arrival in Spain. The Belgian star has been hindered by multiple injuries which resulted in just 14 appearances in this La Liga season.

However, he would want to put all this behind. As both Carrasco and Hazard are away with Belgium at the moment, Hazard will captain Belgium into this summer’s highly-anticipated Euro 2020.Both key players will have big roles to play when they kick off against Russia on June 12, followed by ties against Denmark and Finland.

