ATM vs BET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis: Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid will be keen on returning to winning ways in the league as they take on Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitno on Sunday at 8:45 PM. Atletico’s title defence is not going according to Diego Simeone’s plan as the Red and White are currently sixth on the points table, whereas their opponents are fourth on the table and a win for Betis could see them join points along with Real Sociedad, who are leading La Liga at the moment. In the last five matches, Atletico have won two, drawn two and lost one match while Betis have won three, drawn one and lost one match. Betis enter the fixture with a strong 4-1 win over Valencia, whereas as Atletico drew 2-2 to Levante. Simeone’s side will be eager for a win, but given Betis’ form this season, claiming three points will not be easy. An exciting clash set and fans here can check the ATM vs BET Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

ATM vs BET Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luis Suarez

Vice-Captain: Antoine Griezmann

ATM vs BET Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Jose Giminez, Mario Hermoso, Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Koke, Yannick Carrasco

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid FC vs Real Betis probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Stefan Savic, Jose Giminez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Real Betis Predicted Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo (GK), Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Juanmi, Sergio Canales, Yassin Fekir, Bojra Iglesias

