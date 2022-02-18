ATM vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match Between Atletico Madrid FC and Levante: This week, heading into La Liga action, defending champions Atletico Madrid face bottom-ranked Levante on Wednesday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano from 11:30 pm IST onwards. Atletico head into the clash after securing a thrilling 4-3 win against Getafe, which saw comebacks from both sides in a stirring contest on Sunday.

Diego Simeone’s side had a 2-0 lead till the 27th minute, but the tables turned. Levante smashed three goals before the end of the first half. Madrid’s defensive mistakes saw Levante being awarded two penalties, which Enes Unal made the most of. Correa equalised to make it 3-3 before half-time. In the second half, Mario Hermoso scored a late winner to secure a win for Atletico.

Levante have lost four matches and won one in their last five, whereas Atletico have won two and lost three. This is another contest to look out for, and fans can check the ATM vs LEV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

ATM vs LEV Live Streaming

The match Between ATM vs LEV is available to be streamed live on voot.com.

ATM vs LEV Match Details

The match Between ATM vs LEV will be played on Wednesday, February 16, at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

ATM vs LEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luis Suarez

Vice-Captain: Koke

ATM vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Reinildo, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Llorente

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco

Strikers: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Daniel Gomez

Atletico Madrid FC vs Levante probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK), Reinildo, Mario Hermoso, Savic, Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Levante Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Dani Cardenas (GK), Martin Caceres, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Son, Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Jorge Miramon, Jose Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos, Daniel Gomez

