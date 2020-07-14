ATN vs BSC Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Atalanta vs Brescia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Relegation-hit Brescia will have an uphill task when they take on fourth-placed Atalanta on July 15, Wednesday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia will be hosted at Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta, who are just one point behind second and third place Inter Milan and Lazio, will be eyeing to clinch three points to make it to the second slot in their home game. On the other hand, Brescia, who lost to Rome 3-0 in their last week’s fixture, will look for better prospects. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Brescia will kick off at 1:15 am. All Serie A matches will be live streaming on Sonyliv and the live broadcast will be available on Sony TEN HD and SD.

Atalanta will have to wait for the fitness result of Robin Gosens. He is down with a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Brescia will miss Dimitri Bisoli due to injury. Meanwhile, Andrea Cistana is up for contention. He was out with an ankle problem.

ATN vs BSC Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 Team, Atalanta vs Brescia

Captain: Zapata

Vice-Captain: Torregrossa

Goalkeeper: Gollini

Defenders: Caldara, Papetti, Palomino, Mateju

Midfielders: Hateboer, De Roon, Spalek

Strikers: Muriel, Torregrossa, Zapata

Atalanta Possible Lineup against Brescia : Gollini; Caldara, Palomino, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Malinovskiy; Muriel, Zapata

Brescia Possible Lineup against Atalanta: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Papetti, Mateju; Tonali, Dessena, Ndoj; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa