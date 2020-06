AUS vs ADM Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, Austria Wien Vs Admira Wacker Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

League leaders Austria Wien (AUS) will play host to Admira Wacker (ADM) on Tuesday night in the scheduled Austrian League 2019-20 fixture. The Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Admira Wacker will be played at Generali Arena, Vienna. In their last game, Austria Wein defeated Hartberg with a 1-0 scoreline. Whereas, Admira held a goalless draw with Sturm Graz. As per the league standings, Austria Wien are leading the chart with 12 points. On the other side, Admira are 3rd with nine points in their kitty. The Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker is scheduled to begin at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Prediction: AUS vs ADM Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Captain: Christoph Monschein

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Vice captain: Maximillian Sax

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Goalkeeper: Andreas Leitner

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Striker: Christoph Monschein, Austria Vienna, Maximillian Sax

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Defender: Erik Palmer-Brown, Michael Madi, Johannes Handl and Stephan Zwierschitz

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Midfielder: Kolja Pusch, Markus Lackner and Morten Hjulmand

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Vienna Probable Lineup Vs Admira Wacker: Andreas Leitner, Mario Pavelic, Sebastian Bauer, Christian Schosswendter, Jonathan Scherzer, Emanuel Aiwu, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Morten Hjulmand, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer

Austrian League 2019-20 Admira Wacker Probable Lineup Vs Austria Vienna : Christoph Riegler, Luan, Luca Meisl, Sandro Ingolitsch, Daniel Drescher, Daniel Luxbacher, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Issiaka Ouédraogo