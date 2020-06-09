AUS vs ALT Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Team Austria Wien will have a head-to-head clash against Rheindorf Altach in the next game of the ongoing Austrian League 2019-20 on Tuesday night. This would be final game for the day in the relegation round. The Austrian League 2019-20 AUS vs ALT outing will take place at the Generali Arena (Wien). The Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach match is scheduled to start at 12am midnight.

Talking about their performances so far, both the sides have had a decent start and are currently leading towards the Europa League playoffs. While the hosts Austria Wien are secure at the top of the league table in the group, the second-placed Altach are just two points behind the former.

Austria Wien will miss Prokop on their side as the player struggling with an injury at the moment.

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach Dream11 Prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Captain: Christoph Monschein

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Vice captain: Christian Gebauer

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Dream11 Goalkeeper: Martin Kobras

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Striker: Christoph Monschein, Julio Villalba, Christian Gebauer

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Defender: Johannes Handl, Andreas Poulsen, Erik Palmer-Brown

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Vs Rheindorf Altach, AUS vs ALT Dream11 Midfielder: P Wimmer, James Jeggo, Thomas Ebner, Sidney Sam

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Probable Lineup Vs Rheindorf Altach: Ivan Lucic, Johannes Handl, Erik Palmer-Brown, Miachel Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Stephan Zwierschitz, James Jeggo, Thomas Ebner, P Wimmer, Christoph Monschein, Maximilian Sax

Austrian League 2019-20 Rheindorf Altach Probable Lineup Vs Austria Wien: Martin Kobras, Philipp Schmiedl, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Manuel Thurnwald, Anderson, Christian Gebauer, Sidney Sam, Manfred Fischer, Ousmane Diakite, Ogulcan Bekar, Julio Villalba