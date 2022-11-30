Australia vs Denmark Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Both Australia and Denmark will aim to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they are set to face each other tonight. The electrifying group stage encounter between Australia and Denmark will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium.

After securing three points from two games, Australia are currently placed in the second position in Group D. The Aussies will head into the fixture after defeating Tunisia 1-0.

Denmark have managed to clinch just a point so far at the Qatar World Cup. In their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game, Denmark were held to a goalless draw by Tunisia. The Danish football side currently find themselves at the third spot in their group. In their last match, Denmark had to suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending World Cup winners France.

Ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Denmark; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Denmark will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Denmark will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Australia vs Denmark be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Denmark will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Australia vs Denmark begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Denmark will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Australia vs Denmark match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Australia vs Denmark Possible Starting XI:

Australia predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Matthew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Christian Erikesen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen

