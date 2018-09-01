Australian Footballer Tim Cahill Joins Jamshedpur FC

I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play

Former Australian captain and great Tim Cahill is the latest among the high-profile signings in the cash rich Indian Super League, after he confirmed that he has signed up with Jamshedpur FC ahead of the fifth season of the tournament.The Australian footballer took to social media on Saturday morning to announce his decision and said, “I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. I’ve been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve.”The four-time World cupper further went onto say, “I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football. I'm looking forward to beginning this next adventure, meeting my teammates at training camp in Madrid.”Cahill will join the Cesar Fernando coached Jamshedpur FC squad in their pre-season training camp at Madrid.The signing will hopefully be the catalyst needed in solving problems in attack for Jamshedpur after they were among the lowest scorers in the league in their first season when they finished fifth under the leadership of Steve Coppell.Jamshedpur FC, who came into the ISL only last year along with Bengaluru FC to make the ISL a ten team tournament, have signed a partnership with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this season and are currently in Spain for their pre-season.The deal is expected to cost the Jamshedpur FC side $500,000, but will not affect the salary cap of Rs 17.5 crore. The Australian striker who played over 200 times for Premier League club Everton has been earmarked as the marquee player for the side.The ISL saw the likes of Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) and Robbie Keane (ATK) as the marquee players last season.The fifth season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 29 with ATK hosting Kerala Blasters in Kolkata. Jamshedpur open their campaign against Mumbai City FC on October 2nd in Mumbai.