Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5

Former Australian captain and great Tim Cahill is all set to be the latest high-profile signing in the cash rich Indian Super League, and is expected to join one of the newer franchises Jamshedpur FC for the fifth season of the tournament.Jamshedpur FC, who came into the ISL only last year with Bengaluru FC to make the ISL a ten team tournament, have signed a partnership with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this season and are currently in Spain for their pre-season.“It is almost a done deal and the contract is being fine tuned by Cahill’s team at the moment. We don’t expect any hurdle in finalising the deal,” the club officials told Times of India.Cahill, who has played for Australia in four FIFA World Cups, including the last one in Russia will come out of retirement for a farewell match for the Socceroos against Lebanon in November.Cahill is expected to join the side in pre-season in Spain as soon as his visa and documentation is through.The deal is expected to cost the Jamshedpur FC side $500,000, but will not affect the salary cap of Rs 17.5 crore. The Australian striker who played over 200 times for Premier League club Everton has been earmarked as the marquee player for the side.The signing will hopefully be the ticket to solving problems in attack for Jamshedpur after they were among the lowest scorers in the league in their first season when they finished fifth under the leadership of Steve Coppell.The ISL saw the likes of Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) and Robbie Keane (ATK) as the marquee players last season.The fifth season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 29 with ATK hosting Kerala Blasters in Kolkata. Jamshedpur open their campaign against Mumbai City FC on October 2nd in Mumbai.