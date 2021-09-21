CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Football » Australian Referee Jarred Gillett to Become First Overseas Official in EPL Game
1-MIN READ

Australian Referee Jarred Gillett to Become First Overseas Official in EPL Game

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle (Twitter)

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle (Twitter)

A former referee in Australias A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English football's lower leagues since April 2019.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said Monday.

A former referee in Australias A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019.

He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 21, 2021, 00:17 IST