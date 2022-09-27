Austria vs Croatia Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Croatia have been in stunning form in the UEFA Nations League. Zlatko Dalic’s men have won their last three matches and they will now travel to Austria for their next UEFA Nations League encounter. The match between Austria and Croatia will be played on Monday at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

Croatia had failed to start their UEFA Nations League campaign on a promising note after enduring a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Austria in their opening match. The 2018 World Cup runners-up later scripted a prompt comeback to remain unbeaten in their next four matches.

Austria, on the other hand, have managed to clinch just one win in the UEFA Nations League. Ralf Rangnick’s men currently find themselves at fourth spot in the UEFA Nations League standings with just four points from five matches.

Ahead of Monday’s UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Croatia; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Croatia will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Croatia will take place on September 26, Monday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Austria vs Croatia be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Croatia will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Austria vs Croatia begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Croatia will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Austria vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match?

Austria vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Austria vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match?

Austria vs Croatia UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.



Austria vs Croatia Possible Starting XI:

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Patrick Pentz, Christopher Trimmel, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso, Maximilian Wober, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Christoph Baumgartner, Karim Onisiwo, Michael Gregoritsch

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Mislav Orsic

