Austria vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Austria will take on France in the UEFA Nations League at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. The match is scheduled for June 11 at 12:15 am IST.

The Austrian side will be strengthened by the return of captain David Alaba. The centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the Austrian defence.

Didier Deschamps and the French side will be desperately looking to get a victory away from home. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe will be leading the French attack.

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Austria and France be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Austria and France will take place on June 11, Saturday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Austria and France be played?

The match between Austria and France will be played at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Austria and France begin?

The match between Austria and France will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Austria and France match?

The match between Austria and France will be telecast on the Sony sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Austria and France match?

The match between Austria and France will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Austria and France Possible Staring XI:

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Heinz Lindner (Gk), Gernot Trauner, Konrad Laimer, Maximilian Wober, Kevin Danso, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Christopher Trimmel, Andreas Weimann, Michael Gregoritsch

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris (Gk), Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Aurelien Tchouamen, Antoine Griezmann, Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

