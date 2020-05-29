FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Austrian League Leaders LASK Linz Docked Six Points for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

LASK Linz (Photo Credit: Reuters)

LASK Linz (Photo Credit: Reuters)

LASK Linz lost the top spot in the Austrian league table to Salzburg after being docked points for breaking social distancing rules.

  • AFP Vienna
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Austrian league leaders LASK Linz were docked six points and fined 75,000 euros ( 83,147) for breaking strict social distancing rules in training.

With the championship set to resume on June 2 after lockdown, the sanction meant that LASK lost top spot to Salzburg.

Football authorities in the country acted after a video emerged that showed players training together rather than in groups of six as specified in health protocols drawn up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

LASK said they will appeal the decision.

The Austrian Bundesliga still has 10 more rounds of games to play this season.

Matches will take place behind closed doors every three days in order to finish the championship by the first week of July.

Salzburg, the six-time champions, were three points behind the Linz club in the table when the championship was halted in March.


