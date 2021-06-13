AUT vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Austria and North Macedonia: Austria and North Macedonia will lock horns with each other in a Group C UEFA European Championship match on Sunday at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The match starts at 09:30 pm (IST). This is the first time that North Macedonia have managed to qualify for the Euro in the last 27 years. On the other hand, Austria qualified for 2008 and 2016 Euros but failed in securing a single win and were knocked out from the event at the Group stage on both occasions. In their previous outing, North Macedonia hammered Kazakhstan 4-0 on Friday. On the other hand, Austria played out a 0-0 draw against Slovakia. Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between Austria and North Macedonia; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs MCD Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the AUT vs MCD match in India

AUT vs MCD Live Streaming

The match between AUT vs MCD is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

AUT vs MCD Match Details

The match between AUT vs MCD will be played on Sunday, June 13, at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

AUT vs MCD Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Goran Pandev

Vice-Captain: Marcel Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic

AUT vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bachmann

Defenders: Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Lainer, Martin Hinteregger and Darko Velovski

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, David Alaba and Eljif Elmas,

Forwards: Goran Pandev and Sasa Kalajdzic

Austria vs North Macedonia probable XI:

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, Marco Friedl; Florian Grillitsch, David Alaba; Valentino Lazaro, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic

North Macedonia Predicted Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

