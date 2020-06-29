AVE vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Aves vs Moreirense Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Monday fixture in the ongoing Portuguese League will see Aves FC host Moreirense to their home ground at Desportivo do Desportivo das Aves Club complex. The Aves vs Moreirense clash will take place on Monday, June 29. The Portuguese League AVE vs MOR match is scheduled to begin at 9.30pm IST.

The away team sit at 10th position with 35 points in 28 matches. They have scored just eight victories in this season, their last being against Maritimo in the pre-corona hiatus. In their last outing against Famalicao, Moreirense concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Aves, on the other hand, are struggling at the last position with just 14 points in 28 matches. The team have gained four victories in the season. Post the coronavirus hiatus, the team have lost three out of four matches, the last one against Gil Vincente by 0-3.

AVE vs MOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Captain: Filipe Soares

Vice Captain: Fábio Abreu

Goalkeeper: Mateus

Defenders: Araujo Morais, Jonathan Buatu, Oumar Diakhité

Midfielders: Luther Singh, Aaron Tshibola, Gabrielzinho, Bilel Aouacheria

Strikers: Ruben Macedo, Fábio Abreu, Filipe Soares

Aves Probable XI vs Moreirense: Fábio, Oumar Diakhité, Bruno Araujo Morais, Zidane Banjaqui, Jonathan Buatu, Mato Milos, José Varela, Falcao Carolino, Aaron Tshibola, Ruben Macedo, Bruno Lourenco

Moreirense Probable XI vs Aves: Mateus, Rafik Halliche, Abdu Cadri Conté, Nuno Santos, Alex Soares, Filipe Soares, Gabrielzinho, Luther Singh, Bilel Aouacheria, Luís Machado, Fábio Abreu