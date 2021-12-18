AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Aston Villa vs Burnley: There is a coronavirus scare once again in the Premier League and amidst all this, Aston Villa will take on Burnley at Villa Park on Saturday. Ahead of this match, Aston Villa were forced to close their training facility due to the virus. However, Steven Gerrard’s beat Norwich city 2-0 at Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Burnley, on the other hand, could not progress out of the relegation zone and they come into this match after having drawn their last games against West Ham United 0-0.

Aston Villa have hit their stride under Steven Gerrard as head coach. Under him, they have registered four wins from six Premier League matches and this sees them enter this match placed 10th on the points table.

Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Last week, there was a Covid outbreak in the Aston Villa camp and hence, they lost Anwar El Ghazi as well as second-choice goalkeeper Jed Steer. Apart from this, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey are out with muscle issues and Marvelous Nakamba’s knee needs a surgery.

Burnley’s midweek game was cancelled and this should have provided Maxwel Cornet enough time to recover from the thigh injury. Ahead of this match, Dale Stephens should be back in the reckoning.

AVL vs BUR Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

AVL vs BUR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, November 18 at Villa Park. The game will start at 08:30 PM IST.

AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Wood

Vice-Captain: Ollie Watkins

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Defenders: Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee

Midfielders: John McGinn, Conor Hourihane, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil

Strikers: Chris Wood, Ollie Watkins

AVL vs BUR Probable XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Burnley: Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

