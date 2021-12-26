AVL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea: Aston Villa will play host to Chelsea on Boxing Day at Villa Park in their next Premier League match. The Blues will come into this game after winning their most recent match against Brentford 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad need some quick uptick in league form as they played out two frustrating draws in their last two Premier League games. They were held for a 1-1 stalemate by Everton on Friday before playing out a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time. Chelsea are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City and will aim to collect maximum points at Villa Park.

After a horrendous start to their season, Aston Villa have recovered as they have accumulated 12 points in their last six games since the arrival of Steven Gerrard. In their last game, Aston Villa defeated Norwich City 2-0 and will look to continue their winning march against the reigning European Champions.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

AVL vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

AVL vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Aston Villa and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

AVL vs CHE Match Details

The match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, December 26, at Villa Park. The game between Aston Villa and Chelsea will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

AVL vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Jorginho

AVL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: James, Mings, Silva, Chalobah

Midfielders: Jorginho, McGinn, Mount, Kante

Strikers: Watkins, Pulisic

Aston Villa vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Young

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Kante, Mount; Pulisic

