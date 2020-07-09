AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Aston Villa vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa will have an uphill task when they take on in-fom Manchester United at Villa Park on July 10, Friday. Aston Villa, who are in the relegation zone with 27 points off 33 matches, lost their last PL match against league champions Liverpool with 2-0 scoreline. On the other side, Man Utd continued their winning form with a comfortable 5-2 win over Bournemouth. The Red Devils are sitting on the fifth slot with 55 points. The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 am.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings and midfielder Jack Grealish both are expected to feature in the home game. Defender Matt Targett will miss the Friday night fixture due to hamstring injury.

Defender Victor Lindelof is the only doubt for Manchester United. His contention will depend on his fitness result.

Captain: De Gea

Vice-Captain: Pogba

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Digne Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Mings, Shaw

Midfielders: Pogba, Matic, Grealish

Strikers: Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Reina; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor; El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet; Grealish; Davis

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Aston Villa: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial