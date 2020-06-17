AVL vs SHF Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa will roll the carpets for Sheffield United at the Villa Park for the first game in the English Premier League 2019-20 after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aston Villa, who haven’t won a single game in last five outings, will be eyeing to end their winless run. A victory in today’s game will take Aston Villa out of the relegation zone. Currently, they have 25 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Blades will be eyeing to book a place for themselves in the Champions League. Seventh-placed Blades have won 10 games in the league so far and they have 43 points in the kitty. If they win tonight’s game, Chris Wilder’s men will move to 5th place, which is currently held by Manchester United. The Red Devils have 45 points.

The English Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United will kick off at 10:30 pm.

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Villa will see the return of their midfielder John McGinn. He had fractured his ankle in the month of December. Joining the side will be goalkeeper Jed Steer, who was out due to achilles injury. Villa won’t see Tom Heaton and Wesley anytime soon.

On the other hand, Wilder has a fit and fine squad for the game night.

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United captain: Henderson

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Vice captain: Al Ghazi

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Goalkeeper: Henderson

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Defenders: Baldock, O'Connell, Engels

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Midfielders: Fleck, Lundstram, Grealish, Norwood

Bundesliga AVL vs SHF Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Strikers: Al Ghazi, Mousset, Samatta

Premier League 2019-202 Aston Villa Probable XI vs Sheffield United: Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Hourihane, Douglas Luiz; Al Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United Probable XI vs Aston Villa: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie