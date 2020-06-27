AVL vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier league 2019-20, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Aston Villa will face the Wolves challenge on June 27, Saturday, in the Premier League 2019-20. With 27 points, Villa are involved in a relegation battle with West Ham, Bouremouth and Watford. A win in today's match will pull them out of the relegation zone. In their last week's schedule, Aston Villa was up against Newcastle. The game ended in a draw with both sides netting one goal each. The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Wolves match will be played at the Villa Park.

Wolves, who are currently at number six with 49 points, have won 12 matches till now. This also includes their victory in their latest match against Bournemouth. The team won by a margin of 1-0.

The Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa vs Wolves fixture will commence from 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both sides have no new injuries ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Captain: Jimenez

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Vice-Captain: Doherty

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Goalkeeper: Nyland

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Defenders: Boly, Coady, Saiss, Otto

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Midfielders: Traore, Doherty, Grealish, McGinn, Hourihane

Premier League 2019-20 AVL vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Aston Villa Vs Wolverhampton Strikers: Jimenez

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa probable lineup vs Wolverhampton: Nyland, Elmohamady, Hause, Otto, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Premier League 2019-20 Wolverhampton probable Playing XI vs Aston Villa: Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Castro, Traore, Jimenez, Jota, Saiss