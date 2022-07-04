Cádiz CF and Awer Mabil have reached an agreement, making the Australian international the first signing of the yellow team for the 2022-23 season.

Born in Kenya (15-09-1995), he is a naturalized Australian citizen and international with the National Team. He was recently the scorer of the winning penalty goal that qualified his team for the next World Cup in Qatar.

Formed in the ranks of Campbelltown City and Adeleide United, he made the leap in 2015 to Europe with the Midtylland of Denmark, then he spent a season on loan at Esbjerg (2016) and Portuguese Paços de Ferreira (2017). Later, he returned to Midtylland, where he played 136 games and scored 20 goals (2018-2022). In the last months he has been playing for Kasımpaşa in Turkey.

Awer plays as a winger, being able to act on both sides and stands out for his speed and verticality in attack. His new contract binds him to Cádiz CF for the next four seasons.

Founded in 1910, Cádiz Club de Fútbol is one of the most recognized clubs in Spanish soccer. Its sympathy and the loyalty of its fans, makes it have the affection of football fans. It was promoted for the first time to LaLiga Santander in 1977, and since then has spent 14 seasons in the category and 42 seasons in LaLiga SmartBank. Internationally, it works on social networks in thirteen different languages.

