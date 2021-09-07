AZE vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Azerbaijan and Portugal: Azerbaijan host Portugal in round 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group A clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium from 21:30 PM IST onwards. Portugal will be looking to grab three points and cruise to the top of the table once again. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal has won two matches in the current international break so far, 2-1 against Ireland and 3-1 against Qatar. Azerbaijan are at the bottom of the group table after losing 1-2 to Luxemburg and drawing 1-1 to Ireland. Meanwhile, Ronaldo looks to add to his tally after creating a new world record, during the match with Ireland, by scoring 111 international goals. It is an exciting clash as Portugal will look to fire away with Ronaldo upfront.

AZE vs POR Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten.

AZE vs POR Live Streaming

The match between AZE vs POR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

AZE vs POR Match Details

The match between AZE vs POR will be played on Tuesday, September 7, at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game will start at 21:30 PM (IST).

AZE vs POR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Diogo Jota

AZE vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Anton Krivotsyuk, Elvin Badalov, Ruben Dias, Pepe

Midfielders: Emin Makhmudov, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Bernado Silva, Filip Ozobic

Azerbaijan vs Portugal probable XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio (GK), Raphaël Guerreiro, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, Bernado Silva

Azerbaijan Predicted Starting line-up: Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev (GK), Anton Krivotsyuk, Elvin Badalov, Hojatollah Haghverdi, Maksim Medvedev, Tural Bayramov, Qara Garayev, Emin Makhmudov, Filip Ozobic, Mahir Emreli, Namig Alasgarov

