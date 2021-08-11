Back Together: Neymar Jr Welcomes Lionel Messi to PSG with Emotional Post

The footballing world is still processing the fact that Lionel Messi has left FC Barcelona and will now represent the Blue and Red of Paris. Signing on a free transfer after FC Barcelona were not able to meet the financial regulations set by La Liga, Messi has finally gotthe chance to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate, Neymar Jr. The Brazilian superstar took to Instagram account to welcome Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a sidewhich now brags of the best players in the world after a couple of shocking signings, including striking a deal with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos for free.

Neymar took to his social media account and posted in Instagram Stories, “Back together."

PSG have struck a two-year deal with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner till 2023, with an option to extend by one year till 2024. After spending 21 years with the Catalan giants, the love story between the two finally came to end, which both sides did not want. Before signing for PSG on August 12, Messi gave an emotional farewell to FC Barcelona in a press conference on August 10, thanking the club and the players.

It was almost certain for Messi to extend his contract with Barcelona, however, due to financial regulations set down by La Liga, Barcelona were unable to offer Messi a new contract. The Argentine was willing to take a pay-cut by 50%, however, that did not justify his cause to be with the club he spent 21 years with.

Messi’s protégé, Neymar, who left the Catalan giants for a club record signing of 222 Million Euros (Rs. 1.936 Crores) in 2017, has finally reunited with the Argentine. While on many occasions, Messi and FC Barcelona tried to bring back Neymar to Camp Nou, the deal was not possible given that the Brazilian had signed a five-year deal with the Parisians. This year in May, Neymar extended his contract till 2025 with the possibility of returning to Barcelona almost becoming impossible. However, with sudden and shocking turning of events, Messi will now be sporting the PSG logo for two years.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.https://t.co/D5Qjq7PJfF#PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/msJAnW01V5— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

PSG have made some wild signings this year and that too for free. These include Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, AC Milan and Italy’s Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. PSG claimed the services of Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi for 60 Million Euros (Rs. 523 Crores). The craziest thought to come alive will be seeing long-term rivals Messi and Ramos turning into teammates.

