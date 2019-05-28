Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea Fans Struggle for Flights

An unusually low number of attendees are being estimated for the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Baku.

Associated Press

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea Fans Struggle for Flights
Europa League is going to be held on May 30 between Arsenal and Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
As Arsenal and Chelsea fans scramble for flights and buses to get to the Europa League final, Baku's streets are quiet.

On the main shopping street, only soccer-shaped plant pots indicate there's a game on at all. Of the foreign fans scattered around the city on Tuesday, many were from Russia or other Asian countries.

Fans from London have been deterred by high travel costs and both Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly failed to sell their full allocations of 6,000 tickets for Wednesday's game. That number was already unusually low for a major final in a 68,000-seat stadium. Neither UEFA nor Azerbaijani authorities have said how many tickets have been sold.

Ian and Sarah McGregor, Arsenal fans from Kent in southeastern England, are among the few fans already in Azerbaijan. To get around what Sarah McGregor called "barking" travel costs, they took a whole week off, flew through Dubai and turned the Europa League final into a family vacation.

"The people are really friendly. The food's fantastic," Ian McGregor said. "Can't ask for any more, really."

Other English fans have shelled out for official club-backed charter flights — part of a travel package costing 979 pounds ($1,240) from official travel partners — or are trying more roundabout methods. Azerbaijani authorities have arranged for extra buses from Tbilisi in Georgia, an eight-hour drive away, where many English fans plan to arrive on cheaper flights.

Kick-off is set for 11 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, ideal for Central European TV viewers but a challenge for fans to get to hotels from the stadium after the game.

Arsenal has criticized the choice of Baku and called on UEFA to prioritize traveling fans when it picks future hosts.

"The combination of cost, complexity in regard to travel arrangements and time off work has massively reduced the traveling support, including those who loyally and ordinarily go to all home, away and European matches," Chelsea's supporters trust said last week.

If English fans don't arrive in large numbers, Wednesday's final could help highlight just how international a competition the Premier League has become.

As of Tuesday morning, most of the Chelsea fans in bars near the official seafront "fan zone" were from Russia, the home country of club owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans from Thailand, Singapore and Iran are also in town, many flying in thanks to Baku's strong transport connections with Middle Eastern destinations like Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Those from other former Soviet nations have a rare chance to watch Arsenal and Chelsea without going through the costly business of booking flights to London and getting a British visa.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram