Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp

Out of the seven Manipuri players boycotting the Indian women's football team over difference with the coach, only Bala Devi has been named for the preparatory camp in New Delhi.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
Bala Devi was named the Player of the Match for her four-goal show in the semi-final of IWL. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...

New Delhi: Bala Devi is the only name, out of the seven Manipuri footballers boycotting the national team over difference with coach and assistant coach, to have made it to the list of players called for the preparatory camp of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Seven Manipuri players, including Bala, have boycotted national football team since December after they complained to All India Football Federation (AIFF) about issues regarding head coach Maymol Rocky and assistant coach Chaoba Devi.

The players had sent a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) complaining about Maymol and Chaoba, revealing the reasons behind the revolt and the issues they faced in the national camp. The AIFF, however, is yet to respond to their letter.

In the midst of the tussle, Bala has received a call-up for the national camp in New Delhi from July 1 to July 17 at the back of her superlative performance in the Indian Women's League (IWL). Bala ended up as the top scorer of IWL 2019 with an astounding tally of 26 goals from just seven games.

30 players have been called to the camp, which will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Anushka Samuel, who scored four goals for Hans Women FC in the IWL, has also been called for the camp.

Daya Devi has also been rewarded for her energetic performance in the IWL, where she played beside Bala and showed some skillful, pacy play at the wings.

However, goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu and defenders Ranjibala Devi and Umapati Devi, all of whom played the IWL final with Manipur Police SC and are among those to have been a part of the revolt, have not made it to the list.

A source close to Bala told News18.com that she is still contemplating if she should accept the call-up and report for the camp.

"She is feeling bad that none of the protesting players apart from her have received the call-up, not even the ones who played the IWL final. However, she also feels that if he goes to the camp, may be she can open a channel to finally start conversation about the whole protest. She is at crossroads," the source said.

All the 30 players who have been named have been asked to report to the venue on July 1.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram