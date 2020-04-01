Bala Devi Joins AFC's 'Break The Chain' Campaign to Spread Awareness

New Delhi: Indian women's football team captain Bala Devi joined the Asian Football Confederation's break the chain campaign. The campaign is for raising awareness of the need for social distancing as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The whole world is struggling with this pandemic and things will only get better –- starting with us," said Devi in AFC's release on Tuesday.

"We must do our part, follow the regulations and if advised by your governments, please stay at home. We need to make these small sacrifices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone close to us."

Football in Asia and around the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic that has killed over 37,000 people around the world. All international matches and club level matches have been indefinitely postponed.

Devi is staying put in Scotland where she plays for Glasgow giants Rangers. The Scottish Women's Premier League has also been suspended with the pandemic spread exponentially increasing in the United Kingdom.

"We haven't been training for the last few days. We are confined to our homes and I am training indoors. I cannot fly back home as per government regulations, but I am okay here. The club is taking care of me," Devi told IANS from Glasgow last week.